Technology

Just Eat Partners With Rokt For AI-Enhanced Advertising On Its Platforms

By Reuters
Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway is partnering with e-commerce firm Rokt to use its AI technology to enhance post-purchase advertisements on Just Eat's apps and websites, they said.

The new partnership will enable advertisers in the Rokt Ads network to offer tailored messages to Just Eat's 82 million customers, the companies said in a joint statement.

Meal delivery firms are exploring new ways to boost revenue streams after the pandemic-driven boom waned, including broadening their offering to retail stores, introducing more advertising, and implementing AI solutions to improve delivery logistics.

Under the agreement, advertisers within the Rokt network will be able to show targeted messages to customers while they confirm or track their orders on Just Eat Takeaway's platforms.

Just Eat operates in 19 countries, including Britain, the US and Germany through its local brands.

Contacted by Reuters, Just Eat declined to share financial or contractual details. Rokt could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Share Buyback Programme

In July, Just Eat Takeaway reported a more than 40% jump in first-half core profit, led by its main European markets, announced a share buyback programme and said it was focused on using technology to cut costs further.

Europe's biggest food delivery company by revenue posted half-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €203 million ($220 million).

In Northern Europe, gross transaction value (GTV) – a common metric for food delivery companies – increased by 5%. It also grew 6% in Britain and Ireland, although it fell 9% in North America, where the company had fewer orders and more competition.

