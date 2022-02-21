Majority Of Dutch Consumers Use Supermarket Apps, Research Finds

Around 83% of Dutch shoppers use a supermarket app, with offers and digital loyalty cards being the most sought-after features, a survey from PanelWizard and Albert Heijn’s data has revealed.

For 79.5% of shoppers, the convenience of having everything in one place – plays a significant role in using digital tools for daily shopping.

Around 60% of shoppers who use supermarket apps, do this to view offers, while about 28% look for recipes.

The PanelWizard survey included 1,024 participants, aged 18 and above who are responsible for daily shopping.

The respondents were representative of gender, age, family situation, labor participation, education and region.

Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn, commented, “With technology, we offer our customers convenience and advantage and we can also provide increasingly relevant advice. That is why we are investing heavily in all kinds of technological innovations and we have now been transformed into a food & tech company.”

Digital Stamps

The study also revealed that a majority of consumers are considering saving digital stamps for savings campaigns, if the option is offered by the supermarket, and 17% already do this.

The fact that the popularity of digital saving is increasing is reflected in the number of customers using the feature, which has more than doubled, surpassing the one million mark, since the retailer digitised its sales stamps in 2020.

“In the My AH app, you have everything at hand: your bonus card, your shopping lists, your receipts, your stamps and all your favorite recipes. As we've made the app more and more relevant to our customers, usage continues to grow,” van Egmond added and continued, “The app now has more than three million active app users per month. They use the app about four times a week and the app is most visited around 5 pm.”

Albert Heijn has collaborated with SeniorWeb, a Dutch association that aims to make the digital world understandable to the elderly, to enable everyone to experience the convenience of online services.

From 7 March, the retailer will offer senior citizens a gift voucher in all its stores for a six-month free membership of SeniorWeb.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.