Technology

Marks & Spencer Renews And Expands Service Contract With Diebold Nixdorf

By Editorial
    • UK retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has renewed and increased the scope of its service contract with Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in transforming the way that people shop, for an additional four years.

    The agreement includes support services for the entire store estate, managed services for self-checkout technology and self-order terminals in the digital cafes, implementation services for M&S stores and distribution centres, software services, and more.

    Diebold Nixdorf has provided hardware services to M&S since 2019.

    The scope of service expansion in the new contract, which applies to the more than 1,000 M&S stores in the UK and Ireland, aims to increase the productivity of both Diebold Nixdorf field service engineers and M&S colleagues, leading to higher availability of store IT and a reduction in calls placed to the helpdesk.

    Some solutions to help drive this improvement are as follows:

    • Remote management of IT devices, to reduce the reliance on staff calling for support.
    • Tools for store staff self-help, such as process descriptions and videos, allowing them to solve issues in their own time and in a simple manner, without direct support from field engineers.
    • To enable even greater staff efficiency for incident-logging, employees can push a button on the device on which the problem occurs, instead of initiating a complex ticketing process on a separate computer in the back office.
    • Additionally, self-healing software can detect a problem and independently start a process to rectify it.

    Ben Gale, senior vice-president and managing director of EMEA and APAC retail sales management at Diebold Nixdorf, said, “We are delighted about the renewal and expansion of the contract, featuring an adjusted business model that is fully aligned with M&S’s business objectives, allowing it to automatically adapt to changes in the market and the business.

    “With a clear focus on automation and staff self-help, we are helping M&S achieve important objectives, such as reduced reliance on the helpdesk and improved staff efficiency. We are continually looking to best practices to ensure our world-class service adapts and addresses our customers’ needs.”

    For more information, visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com.

    This article was written in partnership with Diebold Nixdorf.

