December 15, 2021 9:22 AM

Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, this week reported a 3.9% decline in fourth quarter revenue, however revenues were up by close to a third compared to the same period in 2019.

Commenting, Melanie Smith, Ocado Retail chief executive, said, "The investments we have made over the past year mean we have significant capacity for growth in 2022 and we will continue to invest in facilities, systems and people in the year ahead to deliver on our long-term growth potential."

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.