REWE Group Revamps Digital Loyalty Programmes

REWE Group has announced a new format for its digital loyalty programmes for both REWE and Penny customers, which leverage data-driven technologies to better deliver personalised offers.

According to the retailer, more than 80% of German shoppers use apps from food retailers, with three quarters using said apps every time they shop, indicating a hunger for a more comprehensive loyalty offering.

The new programmes offer tailored promotions, personalised coupons, and loyalty campaigns based on customers' shopping habits.

Individual Customer Lifestyles

"Customers no longer just buy products – they expect solutions that reflect their individual lifestyle," commented Lionel Souque, CEO, REWE Group. "Their behaviour is constantly changing and their needs are becoming more and more specific. Against this background, only those benefit programs that offer truly tailor-made offers will be popular in the future.

"Personalisation offers direct added value for customers and at the same time strengthens customer loyalty in the long term."

In addition, the new apps also offer services such as digital shopping lists, recipe recommendations, nutritional tips, digital receipts, and quick checkout options, which not only enhance convenience but also support sustainability efforts, according to the retailer.

Digital Transformation

As Souque added, the digital transformation in retail is now "irreversible", prompting the retailer to invest more in digital solutions that benefit shoppers.

"Whether omnichannel solutions, digital customer interaction, analytics or new business models – at REWE and Penny, digitalisation is already having an impact on everyday life," he said. "At the same time, food retail remains a 'people's business': managing, advising and supporting people. Technology supports, simplifies and enables."