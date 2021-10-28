REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne

Published on Oct 28 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Germany / Rewe Group / cashless payments / World News / Pick & Go / Hybrid Supermarket

Germany's REWE is now offering customers what is known as 'hybrid shopping', with the option to pay at the checkout or via the innovative 'Pick & Go' service.

The retailer claims to be the first in the German food retail sector to provide this option for its customers.

REWE Zeppelinstrasse

After five months of intensive testing, the high-tech system is now finding its way into everyday shopping for customers in Cologne as an additional option.

Customers who use 'Pick & Go' have their purchases recorded securely through a camera and sensor technology, and are automatically billed after leaving the store without a checkout process.

From the outside, the REWE store in Zeppelinstrasse initially looks like a regular supermarket.

The retailer made it as easy as possible for customers – if they use the autonomous checkout, i.e. shopping without an active checkout process at the checkout, they log into the barrier using the REWE 'Pick & Go' app.

The invoice appears automatically and quickly in the app.

In case of any discrepancies on the receipt, a complaint can be made via the app within 24 hours after purchase.

Customers can then easily contact customer service.

Pick & Go

The entire assortment of the store is available via Pick & Go, including fresh baked goods, fruit and vegetables, dry assortment, frozen products - even hot dishes such as meat loaf and rosemary potatoes or freshly brewed latte macchiato.

Intelligent cameras and sensors in the shelves as well as other high-tech components and around six kilometers of high-speed network cables are at the core of the system.

Data protection was and is a central aspect in the development and operation of the system, the retailer added. Images captured by customers are processed in a data-saving manner and are used exclusively to enable cash-free shopping in a hybrid store.

The system only collects data in order to recognise which products are removed or put back.

There is no facial recognition, nor can the system recognise customers after a visit to the store.

"After exciting months of beta testing, we are now pleased to finally be able to offer our customers the 'Pick & Go' system live as an additional shopping option. We have been approached many times and have heard great interest and positive feedback from our customers. As a team, we are proud to be the first store with this hybrid approach," said store manager, Darius Malucha.

