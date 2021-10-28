ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne

Published on Oct 28 2021 11:55 AM in Technology tagged: Germany / Rewe Group / cashless payments / World News / Pick &amp; Go / Hybrid Supermarket

REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne

Germany's REWE is now offering customers what is known as 'hybrid shopping', with the option to pay at the checkout or via the innovative 'Pick & Go' service.

The retailer claims to be the first in the German food retail sector to provide this option for its customers.

REWE Zeppelinstrasse

After five months of intensive testing, the high-tech system is now finding its way into everyday shopping for customers in Cologne as an additional option.

Customers who use 'Pick & Go' have their purchases recorded securely through a camera and sensor technology, and are automatically billed after leaving the store without a checkout process.

From the outside, the REWE store in Zeppelinstrasse initially looks like a regular supermarket.

The retailer made it as easy as possible for customers – if they use the autonomous checkout, i.e. shopping without an active checkout process at the checkout, they log into the barrier using the REWE 'Pick & Go' app.

The invoice appears automatically and quickly in the app.

In case of any discrepancies on the receipt, a complaint can be made via the app within 24 hours after purchase.

Customers can then easily contact customer service.

Pick & Go

Advertisement

The entire assortment of the store is available via Pick & Go, including fresh baked goods, fruit and vegetables, dry assortment, frozen products - even hot dishes such as meat loaf and rosemary potatoes or freshly brewed latte macchiato.

Intelligent cameras and sensors in the shelves as well as other high-tech components and around six kilometers of high-speed network cables are at the core of the system.

Data protection was and is a central aspect in the development and operation of the system, the retailer added. Images captured by customers are processed in a data-saving manner and are used exclusively to enable cash-free shopping in a hybrid store.

The system only collects data in order to recognise which products are removed or put back.

There is no facial recognition, nor can the system recognise customers after a visit to the store.

"After exciting months of beta testing, we are now pleased to finally be able to offer our customers the 'Pick & Go' system live as an additional shopping option. We have been approached many times and have heard great interest and positive feedback from our customers. As a team, we are proud to be the first store with this hybrid approach," said store manager, Darius Malucha.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group
Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter

Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter
Netto Marken-Discount Promotes German Wine

Netto Marken-Discount Promotes German Wine
Delivery Hero Invests €200m In Berlin-Based Gorillas

Delivery Hero Invests €200m In Berlin-Based Gorillas
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Carrefour Unveils 'Carrefour Sprint' Service, Offering 15-Minute Deliveries Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Carrefour Unveils 'Carrefour Sprint' Service, Offering 15-Minute Deliveries
Unicoop Tirreno Deploys VUSION Retail IoT Cloud Platform Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Unicoop Tirreno Deploys VUSION Retail IoT Cloud Platform
Just Eat Takeaway.com Shareholder Cat Rock Urges Sale Of GrubHub Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Just Eat Takeaway.com Shareholder Cat Rock Urges Sale Of GrubHub
Aldi Nord Unveils Technology Hub in Kraków Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Aldi Nord Unveils Technology Hub in Kraków
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN