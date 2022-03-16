S-Group Expands Collect And Scan Service

Finnish retailer S-Group is expanding its collect and scan service to 25 Prisma stores during 2022, adding to the four that provided the service in its pilot phase.

The service allows customers to collect their purchases directly in shopping bags and scan them as they go around the store.

With collect and scan, transactions at the checkout are smoother as purchases are not separately scanned at the checkout and packed from the shopping cart into the bag.

Prisma Pilot

One of the first stores to join the service pilot was Prisma Keljo in Jyväskylä.

Since November 2019, handheld scanners and instructions for using the service have been placed near the store entrance, the retailer noted.

Staff members guide customers through registration and use of the device.

The customer uses a handheld scanner to scan their purchases as they collect them in the shopping bag.

The store also offers a return point for handheld scanners at the cash registers.

Upon return, a receipt is printed and the payment is made at the checkout.

'Different Ways Of Doing Business'

S-Group development manager, Riikka Thilman, commented, "We want to offer our customers a variety of ways to shop: online, instant checkout, traditional checkout and collect and scan are all part of a package, [so] that everyone can find the right way to shop.

"Self-service checkouts are very popular in countries such as Sweden, Norway and Estonia. In some of these countries, up to half of customers scan their purchases as they collect them. We tested the service for two years and based on the positive feedback we received, we decided to expand it."

Shoppers can avail of the service by scanning an S-Etuk card in a reader installed at the entrance of the store.

After the user accepts the terms of use for the first time, the device releases the hand scanner. For subsequent uses, it is enough to simply flash the card.