Published on Jul 28 2021 12:58 PM in Technology tagged: Germany / tegut / Fulda / Teo

German retailer Tegut has unveiled the location of three new Teo stores that are to open in the Fulda Area.

It includes an outlet in Michelsrombach, scheduled to open in a few weeks, and one each in Magdeburgerstrasse and the hospital grounds in Fulda.

'Teo' is the retailer's first digital and sustainable small-format shop, which opened its first branch in Lindenstrasse, Fulda, in November of last year.

Eight months ago, Thomas Stäb, the head of sales for convenience stores at tegut ... teo, announced the company's digital expansion strategy saying, "By the end of 2021, we will have launched a total of ten teo stores in the Fulda area."

Digital And Sustainable Shop

Tegut… teo project manager Sören Gatzweiler, said, "Every new tegut… teo that we launch within the ongoing test phase of this project is unique and a further development in terms of optimising the building, range selection, purchasing process, shop management process, use of technology, but also within the app."

Tegut's project team uses on-site feedback from customers for optimising its services.

The upcoming stores will incorporate new service modules, such as the so-called facade plug-ins, available free of charge to customers irrespective of a purchase.

The outlet in Michelsrombach will be the first tegut… teo with a charging station for e-bikes.

'Intuitive Shopping'

Advertisement

Stäb stated, "Each additional tegut… teo gives us more information on how we can respond even more closely to the needs of our customers in order to enable fast, sustainable and intuitive shopping of good tegut… quality products around the clock.

"We are therefore grateful to be able to test the tegut… teo concept at different locations in order to be able to adequately prepare a potential rollout for tegut… teo based on valid findings."

Tegut… teo stores offer an assortment of up to 950 products in a 50 square-metre sales area. The stores are designed to enable customers to find everything they need with ease.

The shops operate round the clock and with self-scanning cash registers and the 'tegut ... teo app', customers need not wait at cash registers for payment.

In March of this year, Tegut opened its third 'Teo' store in the Fulda area on one of the region's busiest streets – Petersberger Strasse.