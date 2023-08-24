VertiFarm To Explore Innovative Scenarios And Solutions For Feeding The World Sustainably

The world population is expected to grow to around 10 billion people by 2050.

Added to this is the speed of societal change, influenced by climate change, crop failures, supply chain bottlenecks, growing urban settlement and an increase in the amount of land dedicated to transportation – all of which makes a timely agricultural rethink such an urgent requirement.

Trade visitors to VertiFarm, the international next-level farming and new food systems show being held between 26 and 28 September 2023, will be able to obtain comprehensive information on future sustainable food production and familiarise themselves with all the latest approaches.

VertiFarm's focus is on controlled production systems for vegetables, fruit, salads, herbs, alternative protein sources, microgreens and medicinal plants.

It also showcases the latest developments in fish, algae and insect farming, as well as the production of mushrooms and cell meat as a future mainstay for feeding the world's population.

The Southern Westphalia University of Applied Sciences will be presenting two new research projects at VertiFarm on hydroponics, aquaponics and insect production.

The first is the EU-funded H2020 project titled proGIreg, investigating nature-based solutions for the regeneration of post-industrial areas in several European cities, and implementing these in real-life laboratories with an eye to outcomes that are practicable.

The second is another EU project, INCiTiS-Food (Horizon Europe), which brings together 23 partners conducting research into hydroponics, aquaponics and insect production in eight real-life laboratories.

Wide Variety Of Suppliers At VertiFarm

Exhibitors are coming from countries including Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, China, the US and South America, and will be offering in-depth insights into new technologies and systems with the capability to revolutionise the supply system.

The second edition of VertiFarm will again host a three-day stage programme packed with educational sessions featuring representatives from agribusiness, academia, industrial producers and start-ups.

Focus topics will include: innovation and technology, finance and funding, ecological and economical balance, and efficiencies.

