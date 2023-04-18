Żabka To Open Nano Outlet In A Hospital In Poznań

Polish retailer Żabka has announced plans to open a Nano outlet in the regional hospital in Poznań as it seeks to provide customers access to its products in every possible place.

The outlet is a first for the format in a hospital, and will allow patients, visitors, and employees to purchase products from the store around the clock and on all days of the week.

Sitting on a sales area of 16 square metres, it would be the smallest Żabka Nano store so far.

Paweł Grabowski, head of autonomous solutions at Żabka Future, said, "Opening a Żabka store is always an opportunity for the local community to do quick shopping.

"The hospital is another type of location where our autonomous store is available to customers because, according to our mission, we want to provide them with convenience wherever possible."

Store Highlights

The new store will offer approximately 900 products, including private labels, such as Szamamm ready-made dishes, Tomcio Paluch sandwiches, Foodini liquid snacks, juices and lemonade Wycisk, and freshly ground coffee from its coffee machine.

It will also have an extensive range of hygiene products to cater to the needs of the hospital patients.

Shoppers can access the facility using a payment card or Żappka mobile app, with a payment card linked to Żappka Pay.

The store will open in the second quarter of this year, the retailer noted.

Piotr Nowicki, director of the regional hospital in Poznań said, "We have offered to work together because it is in line with our vision of providing high-quality services and reaching out to modern solutions.

"We are convinced that the functioning of such a store on the premises of the hospital will mainly benefit patients because it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, just like the hospital."

The Żabka Nano format was launched in 2021 and the retailer now operates more than 50 autonomous stores under the banner.

The stores are located, among other places, in areas where – due to limited space or legal requirements – the standard facility of the Żabka chain would not fit, such as office buildings, fitness clubs, or dormitories.

