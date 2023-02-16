At TUTTOFOOD 2023, The Future Of Large-Scale Retail Is Now

Large-scale retail has a date with the future in Milan – TUTTOFOOD 2023, Italy’s leading international agri-food platform, which takes place at fieramilano from 8 to 11 May.

As well as featuring major players from the marketplace, a feature that cannot be missed will be Retail Plaza by TUTTOFOOD, a unique format in which major Italian and global retail brands interact with companies and other stakeholders in a close dialogue that is difficult to achieve in other contexts.

Also confirmed for this year is a collaboration with the Retail Institute. Among the topics that will also be discussed from a sustainability perspective are innovation in supply chains, the opportunities for digital transformation – such as the metaverse – and the 'green' approach in retail.

Better Future Award

The Better Future Award will be back too – an award sponsored by TUTTOFOOD in collaboration with the publications GDOWeek and MarkUp, which recognises sustainable innovation in agribusiness, including ethical socio-environmental initiatives.

For example, in 2021, the Award was presented to a project for the sustainable cultivation of teff in Ethiopia, the local traditional cereal; an initiative to support cocoa farmers in Uganda; and an urban gardens project, which reduces waste by promoting proximity to the consumer.

Green Trail

A new feature this year will be the GreenTrail: a transversal pathway identified by a specific visual identity and dedicated signage, which will help people discover green, plant-based, 'kilometre zero' products – as well as healthy, rich-in and free-from products – through all areas of the event, with a view to encouraging the fight against waste by facilitating healthier, sustainable and responsible food choices.

The most active countries in the event in these segments include Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Large Attendance Expected

This year's event is aiming for pre-COVID numbers and, in particular, with just months to go before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the TUTTOGROCERY, TUTTOSEAFOOD and TUTTOFROZEN sectors already have waiting lists and feature all the big names in the industry.

Top players and a strong foreign presence are also present in the TUTTOMEAT and TUTTODAIRY sectors. Particularly large representations will come from Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Denmark, Turkey, and the USA.

A number of countries will also bring their exhibitors for the first time, such as, Ecuador, Faroe Islands, New Zealand, Romania, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Hungary.

Among professional visitors, high-profile buyers from around the world, such as large international retail chains, are expected.

The Best Of Italy

Flanking the big names is also the important presence of Italian PDO and PGI consortiums and foreign collectives, which will enable an even more incisive collaborative supply chain approach.

Italian consortia include, among others: Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Finocchiona, Gorgonzola Cheese, Montasio Cheese, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, Pasta di Gragnano, Pecorino Toscano, and Prosciutto Toscano.

