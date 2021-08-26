ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Hemp And CBD Beverages Among The Top Trends Set To Shape Soft Drinks Industry

Published on Aug 26 2021 8:19 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Drinks / Beverages / GlobalData / Paywall / CBD / Hemp

Hemp And CBD Beverages Among The Top Trends Set To Shape Soft Drinks Industry

Hemp and CBD-infused beverages are just one of the trends that is set to shake up the global soft drinks industry over the coming years, according to new research from GlobalData.

The non-alcoholic drinks sector saw growth of 0.9% between 2015 and 2020, due to a challenging landscape that has seen producers battle rising costs, sugar taxes, packaging legislation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This in turn has led to increase efforts to reformulate products, develop novel new flavours and seek new ways to engage with shoppers, GlobalData said.

“Beverage flavours are arguably the most important factor in determining consumer purchasing decisions, with 29% of global consumers stating they would happily try a new drink flavour out of simple curiosity," commented Holly Inglis, beverages analyst at GlobalData

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure

Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure
Rapper Snoop Dogg Helps Boost Sales At Treasury Wine Estates

Rapper Snoop Dogg Helps Boost Sales At Treasury Wine Estates
Russia's FAS Set To Monitor Prices Of 'Socially Significant' Food Products

Russia's FAS Set To Monitor Prices Of 'Socially Significant' Food Products
Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis

Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Beiersdorf’s Eucerin Launches Products For Post-Acne Marks Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Beiersdorf’s Eucerin Launches Products For Post-Acne Marks
'Now This Is Cheesy!' Reinvents The Enjoyment Of Cheese Thu, 26 Aug 2021

'Now This Is Cheesy!' Reinvents The Enjoyment Of Cheese
Around 4,000 Companies From 91 Countries Registered For Anuga 2021 Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Around 4,000 Companies From 91 Countries Registered For Anuga 2021
Nestlé Expands R&D Facilities In Singapore Tue, 24 Aug 2021

Nestlé Expands R&D Facilities In Singapore
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN