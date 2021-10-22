ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

L'Oréal Sees Sales Rise By 13.1%, Boosted By Growth In China

Published on Oct 22 2021 8:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / beauty / L'oreal / cosmetics / Personal Care

L'Oréal Sees Sales Rise By 13.1%, Boosted By Growth In China

L'Oréal has posted better-than-expected revenue growth of 13.1% for the third quarter, fuelled by continued strong demand for its luxury lines and sustained growth in China.

The French personal care and cosmetics group saw luxury sales surge over 20% in the period to 30 September, as it benefited from e-commerce channels it expanded during the pandemic and stores that reopened.

“The Group’s sales increased by +9.3% like-for-like over two years, compared with the first nine months of 2019, with a remarkable acceleration in the third quarter," commented chief executive Nicolas Hieronimus.

"As the public health situation has evolved, our employees have been safely and enthusiastically returning to the office in many countries over the last few months. As a result of our agility, relevant strategic choices and strong investment in our brands, L’Oréal continues to significantly outperform a beauty market that is gradually returning to pre-crisis levels."

Hieronimus added that all the group's zones and all divisions are in growth, contributing to the business' "well-balanced growth" overall.

China A Key Market

Though mainland China continued to post double-digit growth during the quarter, helped by strong demand for hair and skincare products, growth was tempered by a resurgence of some regional coronavirus curbs.

Hieronimus said the restrictions had mostly impacted in-store sales and that the country's e-commerce business continued to flourish.

"China's population and its middle classes are increasing and their appetite for beauty is not satisfied," he told analysts in a call.

China last year became the world's second-largest market for beauty and personal care products after the United States, according to market research firm Statista, as a growing middle class and social media influence boosted demand for premium brands.

Advertisement

Calls from the Chinese government for a "common prosperity" - a broad policy drive to narrow the gap between rich and poor - have however stoked investor concerns the state could seek to restrict high-end purchases.

But Hieronimus said that efforts to redistribute wealth would likely increase the middle classes and benefit L'Oréal's business.

He said that premium lines were L'Oréal's fastest growing categories in China, citing cosmetics brands Lancome Absolue and Helena Rubinstein.

Sales Beat Analyst Forecasts

The company, which recently restructured its operations, reported sales up 13.1% from July to September, excluding currency swings and acquisitions, materially beating analysts' forecasts.

Consensus estimates cited by Deutsche Bank had predicted growth at around 8%, fearing that demand would taper off following a post-lockdown boom.

Sales had surged 33.5% in the previous three months, when L'Oréal and fashion labels benefited from booming Chinese and U.S. demand amid easing coronavirus curbs.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Unilever Warns Of Higher Inflation As Sales Rise 2.5% In Q3

Unilever Warns Of Higher Inflation As Sales Rise 2.5% In Q3
French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains

French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains
Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London

Tesco Unveils New Checkout-Free Store Concept, 'GetGo', in London
Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar

Grocery Sales Down 2.2% In Ireland As Shoppers Return To Socialising: Kantar
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Unilever Third-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Unilever Third-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Unilever Warns Of Higher Inflation As Sales Rise 2.5% In Q3 Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Unilever Warns Of Higher Inflation As Sales Rise 2.5% In Q3
Tate & Lyle Opens Technical Application Centre In Dubai Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Tate & Lyle Opens Technical Application Centre In Dubai
Hindustan Unilever Delivers Strong Performance In Second Quarter Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Hindustan Unilever Delivers Strong Performance In Second Quarter
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN