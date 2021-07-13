ESM Magazine

Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands

Published on Jul 13 2021

Marketing Restrictions On Food, Beverages Could Lead To $500bn Loss For Brands

The introduction of marketing restrictions on certain food and beverage categories, similar to those implemented on tobacco products, could impact firms by as much as $521 billion (€440 billion), a new study by Brand Finance has found.

The Brand Finance Marketing Restrictions 2021 report analysed the potential impact that marketing restrictions, such as restrictions on advertising through certain platforms, would have on the enterprise value of brands operating in the alcohol, confectionery, savoury snacks, and soft drinks categories.

It included an analysis of nine of the world's biggest food and beverage firms, including AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, Heineken, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, and Treasury Wine Estates, and found that these could lose as much as $267 billion (€225 billion) in enterprise value should marketing restrictions be implemented.

That equates to around a quarter of their enterprise value, on average.

