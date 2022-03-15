Plant-Based Drinks Brand Plenish Unveils New Branding

UK plant-based beverage brand Plenish, which is owned by drinks group Britvic, has unveiled new branding for its plant-based milk, juices, and shots.

The plant-based drinks category has seen rapid growth, from catering to health and wellness enthusiasts to one in four in the UK following a vegan diet, according to the Mintel Dairy & non-Dairy drinks, Milk and Cream 2021 report.

The popularity of plant-based drinks is even higher among 25–44-year-olds, with close to 50% interested in plant-powered, dairy-free drinks either as a milk substitute, or a flavour preference.

Plenish Brand Redesign

The decision to redesign the Plenish brand follows on research into consumers and evolving category trends.

The initiative aims to 'evolve' its brand identity and packaging, with each product in the range displaying what the group labels as 'hero ingredients' more dominantly than before.

The group hopes that consumers will see the brand leaning into a lifestyle-focused aesthetic while retaining taste.

Kara Rosen, founder of Plenish, said, "Having started Plenish 10 years ago, it seems fitting to mark that momentous milestone with the latest expression of the Plenish brand.

"The business has grown beyond my wildest dreams, from cold-pressing juices in my kitchen all those years ago to a range of juices, milk, and shots sold in thousands of stores across the country."

Sustainable Strategy

Plenish is the UK's first carbon negative drinks brand to be certified by the UN Climate Neutral Now initiative, and part of the group's aim is to inspire consumers to make positive changes for themselves and the world.

All bottles are recyclable and made with 100% recycled materials, and 35% of the plastic in Tetra packs is now made from bio-based sources, in line with Plenish's sustainability strategy.

The brand redesign will be supported with the launch of a new website and a 360-marketing campaign across BVOD, YouTube, PR, social media, and in-store activation.

The updated branding will be available at Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-Op, Planet Organic, Whole Foods, and Amazon.

Article by Conor Farrelly.