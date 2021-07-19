Two-Fifths Of Consumers Seeking Out More Environmentally-Friendly Beverage Brands

Just under two fifths (38%) of consumers have made greater efforts to seek out more environmentally-friendly beverage brands over the past two years, which could present an opportunity for coffee and tea manufacturers, FMCG Gurus has said.

According to the research firm, 71% of consumers say that they are now more concerned about the environment as a result of COVID-19, meaning that sustainability-friendly behaviour will continue to be a hot topic for the considerable future.

Importance Of Sustainability Credentials

'Over the last decade, the hot drinks industry has faced a high level of scrutiny other ethical and environmental practices, especially in developing economies,' FMCG Gurus said.