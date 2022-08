August 25, 2022 10:58 AM

Exports of Alentejo wine increased by 12.4% in value and 9.7% in volume, to €37.1 million and 10.4 million litres, in the first half of the year.

Top importers include Brazil, USA, Canada, Poland and Switzerland, according to latest data from Alentejo Regional Wine Commission (CVRA).

In this period, the average price of wine per litre also increased by 2.5%, to €3.57, with Denomination of Controlled Origin (DOC) wine registering growth of 6.1% – to €5.35 – and regional growing 4%, to €3.05.