Colruyt Group Launches New Webshop For 'Refined Drinks'

Belgian retailer Colruyt has launched Boir - a new webshop that offers a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Boir aims to offer customers choices for 'every table moment' with its portfolio of refined wines, unique beers, aperitifs, digestives and original non-alcoholic alternatives, the company noted.

The website will help shoppers find the perfect drink for each occasion with the help of intuitive search options and personal advice.

The Boir webshop offers shoppers easy access to clear product information, transparent prices and attractive promotions.

To place orders, customers pay online and choose a location for delivering their parcel.

Currently, the product range at Boir is not available in the other Colruyt Group retail outlets.

Boir Webshop

However, in due course the company hopes to build synergies with other brands and of the group, such as Cru and Foodbag, the company noted.

Tom De Prater, responsible for e-commerce at Colruyt Group, stated, "Today, there are already a lot of high-quality drinks on the market, but not everyone easily finds their way to them. Besides, the wine world is still a very complex world for a consumer."

"That's where we want to make a difference with Boir: really help our customers find the right drink. Whether it's for a specific occasion, or to give as a gift," he added.

"Whether they are looking for something exclusive or are more interested in a more accessible alternative. Boir helps them on their way"

Recently, the retailer agreed to acquire meal solution provider Delitraiteur from Louis Delhaize as part of its efforts to expand its product offering, focusing on customer convenience.