Drinks

Diageo To Explore Sustainable Packaging Solutions With ecoSPIRITS

Drinks maker Diageo has announced a partnership with ecoSPIRITS, a technology company that offers circular packaging solutions for the wine and spirits industry, to pilot a sustainable packaging format.

The collaboration will begin with Smirnoff and Captain Morgan in Southeast Asia and will be extended to the Asia Pacific region in the future.

ecoSPIRITS Trial

The trial will see Diageo deploying branded, next-generation packaging technologies to bottle, store, distribute, and dispense spirits in selected bars and restaurants.

The Guinness maker aims to reduce its carbon footprint and waste from single-use glass spirits bottles by leveraging the ecoSPIRITS closed-loop system.

The partnership is part of the company’s commitment to transform packaging sustainability as outlined in its Society 2030: Spirit of Progress action plan.

“Diageo is guided by the goals outlined in our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress 10-year action plan and we are committed to building a low-carbon and zero-waste world,” said Preeti Arora Razdan, CEO of Southeast Asia at Diageo.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ecoSPIRITS to help us deliver on this promise to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and eliminate unnecessary glass waste with our on-premise customers. This pilot is an important step in the right direction to innovate and model a more sustainable solution for all our markets in Southeast Asia.”

Diageo And ecoSPIRITS Partnership

Diageo will send the drinks to the bars in branded re-usable ecoTote containers, which will be returned to the company for a refill.

The drinks group is the global launch partner for ecoSPIRITS’ new Intelligent Circular generation of technologies, including the new SmartPour 2.0S for dispensing spirits at the bar, and the first to directly operate an ecoPLANT bottling facility.

Sui Ling Cheah, executive board chair of ecoSPIRITS, said, “ecoSPIRITS is building a global platform for closed loop wine and spirits. Our roadmap for Intelligent Circular will help us, and pioneering customers like Diageo, tackle the environmental footprint of single use glass at unprecedented scale.”

“Both companies share a vision of sustainability for the planet. We commend the entire Diageo team on their commitment to helping lead the industry into a sustainable future,” Ling Cheah added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

