Is The Circular Economy Primarily A Transport-Based Economy? Analysis
Published on May 10 2021 9:58 AM in Features tagged: Trending Posts / Sustainability / Transport / circular economy / Deliveries / Manhattan Associates / Paywall
As brand owners seek to enhance their values-led positioning, innovative logistics solutions can play a major role, says James Ash, head of EMEA communications at Manhattan Associates.
More informed and demanding than ever, consumers are now imposing iron-clad expectations on brands in the form of environmental and sustainability credentials.
With the boom in e-commerce, the transition to a circular economy is becoming even more important. The final delivery of this utopian, sustainable model, however, is largely based on the efficiency and innovation of transport networks.
