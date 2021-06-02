As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we looked at how RIMI Baltic, one of the most progressive retailers in the Baltic States, is seeking to ‘embrace the new’ when it comes to private label. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2021.

RIMI Baltic is one of the most progressive retailers in the Baltic States, as evidenced by its willingness to ‘embrace the new’ when it comes to private label.

Boasting operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, RIMI Baltic is a standard-bearer for modern retail in the Baltic States – a fact that was reinforced by the retailer winning two categories at the recent European Private Label Awards, in the Ambient Grocery and Free-From Foods categories.