ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

The Private Label Issue – RIMI Baltic

Published on Jun 2 2021 10:28 AM in Features tagged: Trending Posts / Lithuania / Latvia / Estonia / Rimi Baltic / Paywall / The Private Label Issue

The Private Label Issue – RIMI Baltic

As part of ESM's annual Private Label Issue, we looked at how RIMI Baltic, one of the most progressive retailers in the Baltic States, is seeking to ‘embrace the new’ when it comes to private label. This article first appeared in ESM Issue 1 2021.

RIMI Baltic is one of the most progressive retailers in the Baltic States, as evidenced by its willingness to ‘embrace the new’ when it comes to private label.

Boasting operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, RIMI Baltic is a standard-bearer for modern retail in the Baltic States – a fact that was reinforced by the retailer winning two categories at the recent European Private Label Awards, in the Ambient Grocery and Free-From Foods categories.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

The Private Label Issue – Lidl Denmark

The Private Label Issue – Lidl Denmark
The Private Label Issue – Salling Group

The Private Label Issue – Salling Group
The Private Label Issue – Kesko

The Private Label Issue – Kesko
The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord

The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Features

The Private Label Issue – Lidl Denmark Wed, 2 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Lidl Denmark
The Private Label Issue – Salling Group Tue, 1 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Salling Group
The Private Label Issue – Kesko Tue, 1 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Kesko
The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord Tue, 1 Jun 2021

The Private Label Issue – Aldi Nord
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN