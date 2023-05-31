52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Clearer Labelling Could Boost Sales Of Irish Food And Drinks, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Clearer labelling is likely to encourage consumers in Ireland to buy more locally made products, new research by Guaranteed Irish to mark 'Food & Drink Month' has revealed.

Sponsored by SuperValu and Centra, Guaranteed Irish Food & Drink Month, which takes place in June, is an annual event featuring an extensive range of food-focused activities, such as events, podcasts, and promotions, to support Irish food and drink producers while encouraging consumers to buy Irish.

Labelling that includes product details, such as the exact location of production, or the source of ingredients, will encourage shoppers to buy Irish-made products, the group said.

Guaranteed Irish has called on consumers to shop sustainably by choosing locally sourced products and to look out for the Guaranteed Irish ‘G’ when doing their weekly shop.

Buying Irish goods ensures that money remains in the Irish economy, supports job creation, food tastes fresher, and emissions are lower due to fewer food miles, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

'A Vital Industry'

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish said, "We are delighted to kick off food and drink month this June, supporting producers throughout the country.

"Ireland’s food and drink sector is a vital industry, which is worth over €2.2 billion to the economy, so it’s crucial that we encourage consumers to continue to buy locally sourced products from Irish suppliers each week."

Guaranteed Irish Food & Drink Forum

The theme for this year’s Guaranteed Irish Food & Drink Forum on June 15th in Cork is 'Cracking sustainability in the face of rising costs'.

The speakers include Owen Keogh, head of sustainability at Musgrave, Brian Murphy, partner audit and assurance/consumer and tech business at Deloitte, Emma Walls, commercial director at Glenisk and Fiona Twomey, global retail specialist, Bord Bia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The producer showcase will include five local Guaranteed Irish food producers telling the story behind their products and providing samples.

These include Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Clonakilty Black Pudding, Kinsale Mead and Juspy Collagen Protein Blend.

Read More: Ireland 'Jumping The Gun' On Alcohol Labelling, Says SpiritsEUROPE

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Ellen MacArthur Foundation Encourages Firms To Embrace Circular Food Design
2
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Commences Construction Of Hybrid Furnace In Germany
3
Packaging And Design

Pringles Invests €100m In New Carton Potato Chip Packaging
4
Packaging And Design

Tesco Removes Two Billion Pieces Of Plastic From Its Business
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com