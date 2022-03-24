Mondi To Invest €280m In Corrugated Packaging

Packaging firm Mondi has announced plans to invest €280 million in corrugated packaging operations across four countries to boost production and improve efficiency.

The company will invest €185 million across its central and eastern European Corrugated Solutions plant network and €95 million at Mondi Świecie’s containerboard mill in Poland.

The initiative is part of Mondi’s capital investment project for 2022 to accelerate growth in sustainable packaging.

Demand for corrugated packaging in Europe is expected to grow by 2% - 4% annually in the medium term, with increasing demand for more sustainable packaging solutions, Mondi noted.

The investment will help the company cater to this growing demand from FMCG, e-commerce, and industrial markets.

Markus Gärtner, CEO of corrugated packaging at Mondi, commented, “Sustainability is at the heart of Mondi’s strategy. Ongoing investment in our Corrugated Packaging business supports our MAP2030 commitments around circular-driven packaging and paper solutions, created by empowered people taking action on climate.

Highlights Of The Project

Mondi will rebuild paper machines PM2 and PM5 at the Mondi Świecie’s containerboard mill and install a new anaerobic treatment plant with an integrated cooling system.

The company will also upgrade the pulp mill, the recycled fibre line, and the energy recovery system at the facility.

The project will equip the mill to meet demands for heavy-duty applications, enhance product quality, and boost its environmental performance by decreasing water consumption and wastewater emissions and increasing energy efficiency, Mondi noted.

Gärtner added, “Together with our suppliers, we are further optimising our production processes to use resources more responsibly, minimise our environmental footprint and contribute to a better world.

“At the same time, customers benefit from enhanced product quality and shorter lead times, while our employees enjoy exciting job opportunities operating state-of-the-art machinery with world-class safety standards.”

Expansion Project

The investment will also see the plant at Mondi Warsaw expanded to more than double its size and capacity.

It will receive new machinery and automation, including a corrugator of an industry-leading 3.35 meters in width, Mondi added.

In addition, the company plans to expand and upgrade corrugated solutions production for the e-commerce sector across eight sites located in Poland (Simet, Świecie, Warsaw, Dorohusk, Szczecin, Bystrzyca), Germany (Eschenbach), and the Czech Republic (Bupak).

Armand Schoonbrood, COO of Corrugated Solutions at Mondi, added, “The investments in state-of-the-art machinery for our Mondi Olmuksan plants expand our offering to customers in the region in line with our ambition to become a leading player in the structurally attractive Turkish market.

“Thanks to our overall expansion and modernisation plans, we will continue to be a reliable partner meeting online retailers’ increasing demand for e-commerce packaging designed for a circular economy.”