Nescafé Launches Less Expensive, More Sustainable Refill Pouch

Nestlé has announced the introduction of the first instant coffee refill pouch for Nescafé Gold Blend and Nescafé Original that can be recycled and helps save money while reducing packaging.

The pack is resealable to help preserve freshness and once the refill is empty consumers can return the pack for recycling in more than 5,000 stores across the UK and through kerbside collection in Ireland.

The new 150-gram refill pouch is 97% lighter than the 200-gram glass coffee jar and has on average 60% less plastic than the jar’s lid, the company added.

Nescafé claims not only does the new pouch use less packaging, it is also less expensive and offers better value for money compared to the standard coffee jar.

Available Now

The new Nescafé Gold Blend refill pouch is now available in all major retail stores and the Nescafé Original refill pouch will be on shelves at the end of March.

"We know that Nescafé lovers are getting more concerned about the sustainability credentials of the products they consume. We are therefore really proud to launch this new coffee pack that offers our fans the same great coffee and the iconic rich aroma that they love in less packaging whilst offering better value for money,” said Sophie Demoulin, marketing director Nescafé Soluble Coffee.

Nescafé Plan 2030

The launch is part of Nescafe’s ongoing packaging sustainability commitments, including reducing the use of virgin plastic by one third by 2025. All coffee used in Nescafé products made in the UK is 100% responsibly sourced.

As part of the Nescafé Plan 2030, Nescafé outlined its plan to bring 'lasting positive change' to hundreds of thousands of coffee farmers through regenerative and resilient coffee farming.

The brand is starting to work with coffee farmers to help them transition to regenerative agriculture, which it says should lower GHG emissions, help increase farmers’ income and improve social conditions in value chains over the years to come.

