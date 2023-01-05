Asda Launches Two New Vegan Ranges For 2023

UK retailer Asda has announced the launch of two new vegan ranges offering approximately 112 SKUs for 2023.

The new range will be available under the OMV! label, offering meat-free meals and snacks, and the Plant Based brand focusing on nutritionist-approved meat alternatives.

From January, around 86 select SKUs will be available under both brands, in-store as well as online. The retailer will roll out more products throughout the year.

Customers who spend £5 on vegan own-brand products (OMV! and Plant Based by Asda) throughout January will earn £1 back in their cash pot in the Asda Rewards app, the company noted.

Asda has named Meat-loving Married at First Sight star Zoe Clifton as the ambassador for the two new brands.

Clifton, a renowned vegan sceptic, has pledged to go vegan for the month of January. She will try products from the two new ranges and share her verdict on vegan cuisine.

Product Range

The OMV! range includes Hot & Spicy No Chicken Burgers, priced at £2.25, made of pea and wheat protein blend in a zingy hot and spicy crumb.

The burgers complement OMV! Brioche Burger Buns (£1.15), and are ideal for an easy dinner.

The retailer is also offering Asda Bacon style rashers (£2) under the Plant Based range.

The product is nutritionist-approved and made with wheat protein. It can be paired with farmhouse bread, or as an accompaniment to the OMV! No Pork Caramelised Red Onion Sausages (£2).

The OMV! Macaroni Cheese (£2.85), a vegan version of the classic dish, is perfect for a weekday meal.

The dish comprises traditional macaroni pasta and coconut oil-based cheese alternative topped with paprika and parsley crumb.

On-The-Go Products

The range also offers on-the-go lunch options, such as the Plant Based by Asda Chick*n Caesar Wrap for £2.75 and the OMV! No Prawn Sandwich (£2.75), among others.

The tortilla wrap is filled with flame-grilled soya protein pieces, vegan Caesar style mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, gherkins and alternative to Italian style hard cheese.

The sandwich, made of oatmeal bread, is filled with a vegan prawn alternative marinated in vegan Marie Rose sauce.

The dessert offering includes OMV! Choc Brownies (£2) and the OMV! Salted Fudge Chocolate Bar (£2.50).

The fudge bar is a rice-based caramel milk chocolate topped with vegan salted caramel fudge and honeycomb pieces.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.