Kroger's Free-From Brand Simple Truth Marks Tenth Anniversary

US retailer Kroger's free-from brand Simple Truth, valued at over $3 billion (€2.8 billion), is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The brand offers more than 1,500 SKUs that are organic and free from a range of artificial colours, flavours, preservatives and sweeteners.

The products are minimally processed and use meat from farms that raise their livestock naturally with a 100% vegetarian diet free from antibiotics or added hormones.

Certified organic products offered by Simple Truth are produced by organic growers and handlers certified by agencies and organisations accredited by the USDA and free from synthetic fertilisers and genetic engineering, Kroger added.

'Free From And Organic Products'

"A decade ago, Simple Truth was born when we identified that our customers wanted a simpler way to shop for free from and organic products," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands.

"The mission we started with 10 years ago remains our promise today – to offer delicious foods that are free from 101 artificial ingredients our customers do not want in their products at an accessible price. During the past 10 years, Simple Truth stayed true to that commitment, making it a customer favourite and America's number one organic and free-from brand."

More than half of Kroger's customers, comprising 30 million households, purchase Simple Truth products annually, to feed their families affordable natural and organic foods made with simple ingredients, the company added.

The US retailer also unveiled the top ten most popular products in the range.

These include, among others, organic garbanzo beans, mixed berry granola, organic apple juice, organic creamy peanut butter, and natural, cage-free, large brown eggs.

Anniversary Offer

To mark the tenth anniversary of the brand, Kroger is offering customers 10X Fuel Points on all Simple Truth free from and organic purchases in the form of a digital coupon from 18-31 January.

The retailer has also organised a digital event showcasing natural and organic items, unique and healthy recipes and new Simple Truth products.

Shoppers using the annual grocery delivery membership, Boost by Kroger Plus, can avail of a buy one, get one free offer on Simple Truth Nuts with an exclusive digital coupon.

