Plant-Based Meat Substitutes Under Pressure: Rabobank

Plant-based meat substitutes are under pressure as consumers are dropping out, producers are scaling down production, and supermarkets are reducing supply, according to new research from Rabobank.

Sales of plant-based meat substitutes in the United States and the United Kingdom have declined sharply in the past year and a half, data showed.

In the Netherlands, supermarket shelves were under pressure as sales volume of the category fell by 2.5% last year, despite prices of meat substitutes not increasing as fast as those of meat.

Challenges

Animal-friendliness drives demand for plant-based meat substitutes, but taste takes precedence.

In addition, price, natural and recognisable ingredients, health and variety are also essential to sell a product, Rabobank noted.

At the moment, many meat substitutes are not that far advanced, and the market is now coming to that realisation, it added.

Research showed that it is much harder to get consumers to swap a typical meat product, like a steak or hamburger for a plant-based variant, than adding minced veg to a frozen lasagne, or replacing the little bit of chicken in a chicken nugget.

Moreover, as meat substitute makers add more and more ingredients to make their products mimic meat, the resultant 'ultra-processed' product raises health concerns among consumers.

Rabobank also emphasised the need to look closely at the raw material chain, as fewer operations often means fewer ingredients and lower costs.

Currently, the industry focuses too much on economies of scale to reduce cost price.

Consolidation Of Brands

Rabobank expects further consolidation of brands, range and production capacity among players in the plant-based meat substitutes category.

Meat substitute producers have invested a lot in setting up new capacity, launching new brands and expanding supermarket presence following high growth expectations.

Currently, producers are reconsidering their capacity needs and supermarkets are considering using less shelf space for meat substitutes.

Producers like Samworth Brothers and Nestlé are pulling out of the plant-based meat substitute market. In the Netherlands, the first brands are disappearing from shelves.

There are too many different brands and products to choose from and the range will be rationalised to help consumers, Rabobank added.