Online Private-Label Trade Show 'PLMA Global' To Be Held In March

Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has announced that its online private-label trade show, PLMA Global, will take place from 28-31 March 2022.

The unique platform supports efficient appointment scheduling and direct and secure group video connections among private label manufacturers and buyers worldwide.

PLMA Global, the newly imagined online private-label trade show from the Private Label Manufacturers Association, combines the exhibitors and buyers from the organisation’s industry-defining in-person Amsterdam and Chicago trade shows.

“The disruptive effects of the pandemic on retailing and the private-label industry continue. Foremost among today’s challenges is the reliable flow of products from source to shelf,” explained PLMA president Peggy Davies.

PLMA Global complements PLMA’s in-person trade shows and provides a convenient, secure, and information-rich platform where retailers from around the world can engage with current, former and prospective private-label suppliers and collectively develop optimum ways to move products by evaluating their respective capabilities and, if necessary, diversifying and reconfiguring their relationships.

Quality, innovation, and the cost of goods will always be attributes that retailers prize in their partners, but right now product availability, continuity and on-time delivery are at the top of the list.

Davies added, "Our platform will support the connection between PLMA member-exhibitors and private-label buyers representing leading supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, drugstores, department stores and other formats. During these four days in March, PLMA Global will become THE digital hub of the private-label industry."

Event Highlights:

PLMA Global will support real-time conversations and meetings, with features like one-on-one or group video calls, product demos, screen sharing, messaging, and more.

Buyers and exhibitors will be able to meet live online 24/7 during the event.

Exhibitors receive one entire webpage on the platform to highlight their products, their innovations and their company.

Efficient appointment scheduling is the most important feature of the virtual event.

To register for the event, exhibitors and retailers can call +31 20 575 3032, send an email to [email protected], or visit www.plmainternational/plmaglobal.

