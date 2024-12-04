Pam Panorama Relaunches Private-Label Brand Tesori dell'Arca

Italian food retailer Pam Panorama is relaunching its private label brand, Tesori dell'Arca, first introduced in the 1990s.

Tesori d’Arca offers over 220 food products, ranging from fresh produce to packaged goods, and is available in Pam, Panorama, Pam Local, and Pam City stores.

Each product is carefully selected and made with premium ingredients, ensuring a delicious and sustainable experience.

Tesori dell'Arca

Tesori dell'Arca's product range includes beverages, chocolate, biscuits, pantry staples, special occasion desserts, cheese, fruit, Christmas treats, fresh and dried pasta, smoked fish, baked goods, cured meats/prepared foods, and ice cream.

The flagship products, such as bronze-drawn semolina pasta, fresh pasta, and Camerino egg pasta, are must-haves for Italian food enthusiasts. The packaging is designed to stand out on store shelves with its clean white colour and modern, eye-catching graphics.

The line also features a selection of gourmet treats for festive occasions, including various panettones, pandoros, pralines, nougat, and other sweets.

Relaunch

The relaunch of the historic brand aims to enhance customer loyalty, aligning with Pam's 'Più a meno'(More for less) value proposition. This is particularly crucial in the current economic climate, where price is the primary purchasing factor.

This initiative – part of a broader company reorganisation focusing on specialised areas like purchasing, sales and marketing – marks a 'return to origins' while also looking to the future.

The company is actively testing new private-label brands in non-food categories, including home and personal care (Arkalia, including an organic line) and pet products (Zoa), mirroring similar strategies by other retailers, according to daily Italia Oggi.

The launch of the new high-quality product line, designed to be affordable for all customers, includes a marketing campaign featuring brand ambassador Filippa Lagerback across social media, the company website, and in-store promotions.