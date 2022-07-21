PLMA's US November Show To Spotlight Better Informed, Post-Pandemic Shoppers

If you supply own brands, PLMA’s 2022 US Private Label Trade Show is where you should be from 13-15 November.

The trade show, which is themed 'Consumers Are Back in Charge', will be held at the Rosemont Convention Centre in Chicago.

It is a great time to be in the retailer brands business. Sales are way up, and American consumers are back in charge, looking for high-quality products that offer on-trend attributes, unique ingredients, and inflation-fighting value.

Over the first six months of 2022, sales of private-label products increased by 8.6% versus the same period a year ago, according to IRI.

This follows a record US$200 billion in sales last year, when store brands accounted for one of every five products sold across all US channels.

Peggy Davies, PLMA president said, “Consumers have maintained their ability to spend in the face of record inflation, persistent supply chain issues and geopolitical unrest by adapting and shopping smarter, a trend that always accrues to private label’s favour."

The show floor will be a venue to meet thousands of buyers from North American supermarkets, drug chains, mass merchandisers and supercentres, among others.

It will also include importers and exporters, manufacturers, consultants, sales agents and packaging and design experts.

Health and wellness have become paramount concerns for post-pandemic consumers, who are better informed and more demanding.

As a result, product attributes, qualities and features have never been more important. 'The power of product attribution,' NielsenIQ calls it, advising retailers to 'dive into attributes to find growth'.

The trade show will focus on many categories where such innovation is exploding, including plant-based and free-from; flavours and ingredients; wines and spirits; fresh, frozen and refrigerated; health and wellness; and sustainable, clean label and packaging, among others.

Davies added, “Whether you are a small- or medium-sized independent company or part of a large, multinational manufacturing organisation, the PLMA US Show offers you the opportunity to connect with key retail executives, who are responsible for their chain’s private label purchasing. Come to Chicago and build your business by finding great retail partners.”

To participate as an exhibitor, call +1 212 972-3131 or e-mail [email protected].

