PLMA's 'World Of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam

It’s that time of year again! PLMA’s ‘World of Private Label’ trade show returns to RAI Amsterdam on 23 and 24 May, with more than 2,500 exhibitors from 70 countries showcasing the latest in innovative private-label development, as well as 60 national and regional pavilions.

The annual event has been connecting retail buyers with private-label suppliers for more than 35 years and represents a “dynamic two days of buying, sourcing, learning and networking,” according to PLMA president Peggy Davies.

As in years past, the show floor is divided into separate food and non-food halls, catered to all grocery segments. Products on display will feature fresh, frozen and refrigerated foods, dry grocery, and beverages, as well as non-food categories, including cosmetics, health and beauty, household and kitchen, auto care, garden, housewares and DIY.

Would-be visitors should take advantage of the range of additional services offered by PLMA. The online Show Preview helps preregistered visitors locate products and suppliers in advance of the show, while New Product Announcements help visitors browse the latest exhibitor offerings.

In addition, the PLMA Matchmaker service enables visitors to arrange appointments online with exhibitors during the two days of the event.

New Product Expo

Always one of the highlights of the PLMA ‘World of Private Label’ trade show, the New Product Expo will feature more than 500 eye-catching store brand innovations, along with over 60 private-label ranges from retailers worldwide in the PLMA Idea Supermarket. Elsewhere, the International Salute to Excellence Awards will honour excellence in private-label food and non-food products and packaging.

“There’s remarkable global interest in this show. Along with Europe, we see growing interest from Asia, as well as the Americas,” commented Jan van Lier, PLMA’s international show director.

Private-Label Penetration

The show takes place amid burgeoning sales for private-label products across Europe, particularly on the back of the current financial difficulties facing shoppers.

According to the latest PLMA International Private Label Yearbook, produced in association with NielsenIQ, store brand sales reached €302 billion in 2021, while the value share of store brands grew by 1.2% on a pan-European basis.

Private-label products now account for 37% of sales in the European grocery channel.

NielsenIQ surveyed 17 markets for the yearbook, with 16 reporting growth in private-label sales last year. The only exception was Switzerland, which saw a marginal decline of 0.4%. Of the countries included in the study, four have a private-label share of more than 40%, while private-label share is above 30% in 11 markets.

The biggest growth in private-label share was seen in Czechia (3.5%), Portugal (2.9%), Spain (2.2%) and Hungary (2.2%). Meanwhile, Switzerland holds the highest store brand share of any European country, at 51.6%.

Other countries with a significant private-label share include Spain (43.3%), Portugal (39%), the Netherlands (44.0%), Belgium (37.8%) and Austria (35.4%), while Europe’s largest markets – Germany, the United Kingdom and France – have a collective private-label share of 38.5%.

Elsewhere, in Belgium and the Netherlands, the combined private-label share grew by 0.9%, while Scandinavian markets saw a combined share growth of 1.1%, with the highest growth reported in Denmark (1.8%).

Perishable and frozen food, paper products and ambient food are the top three categories in terms of private-label value share, with an average of 50%, representing approximately €212.8 billion in sales across the 17 European countries tracked.

‘Consumers in Europe clearly turned to private label, acknowledging the quality and price value,’ PLMA noted in its report.

The trade show is open for visitors from 9am to 6.30pm on Tuesday 23 May, and from 9am to 4.30pm on Wednesday 24 May. More information on this year’s PLMA ‘World of Private Label’ trade show can be found at www.plmainternational.com.

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.