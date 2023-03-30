What Not To Miss At PLMA’s International World Of Private Label Trade Show

PLMA’s 2023 ‘World of Private Label’ International Trade Show – the world’s largest private-label event – will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting manufacturers from 70 countries, including over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing sustainable products and 60 national and regional pavilions.

This global event takes place from 23 to 24 May at the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition Centre.

More than 500 products will be on display in the New Product Expo, along with over 60 private-label ranges from retailers across the world in the PMLA Idea Supermarket.

Another highlight is PLMA’s International Salute to Excellence Awards, which honour retailers for excellence in private-label food and non-food products and packaging.

More than 100 winners will be announced at the show.

“This high-impact global event will feature a dynamic two days of buying, sourcing, learning and networking,” said PLMA president Peggy Davies.

“The innovation unveiled at the event will strengthen the already-booming private-label industry,” Davies added.

International Event

Products on display will include fresh, frozen and refrigerated foods, dry grocery, and beverages, as well as non-food categories, including cosmetics, health and beauty, household and kitchen, auto aftercare, garden, housewares and DIY.

The show floor is divided into separate food and non-food halls, to help visitors make the most of their time. It is a truly international event, drawing more than 15,000 visitors from over 120 countries.

“There’s remarkable global interest in this show. Along with Europe, we see growing interest from Asia, as well as the Americas,” said Jan van Lier, PLMA’s international show director.

The event will also present free educational seminars, including a presentation from NielsenIQ on the latest private-label sales data and trends.

For more than 35 years, PLMA’s annual ‘World of Private Label’ International Trade Show has brought retailers together with manufacturers to help them find new products, make new contacts, and discover new ideas that will help their private-label programmes succeed and grow.

This year’s show comes at a time when private label accounts for more than 40% of all products sold in seven European countries, and for more than 30% in another nine countries in Europe.

For more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news.