ABC On Wheels Expands Operations In Poland

Polish retailer Eurocash has announced that its mobile grocery chain ABC on wheels is entering the province of Podlaskie.

The chain plans to roll out 20 new mobile stores, serving the vicinity of Białystok, Łomża and Suwałki.

ABC on wheels is already present in seven provinces in Poland, including Lubelskie, Mazowieckie, Świętokrzyskie, Małopolskie, Łódzkie, Podkarpackie and Śląskie.

The expansion will see the retailer operate around 130 mobile stores across the country, with each unit offering over 500 products, two to three times a week.

Błażej Białczyk, CEO of ABC on wheels, said, “The mission of ABC on wheels is to help customers from remote locations meet their everyday, basic shopping needs in a convenient and reliable way.

“In sparsely populated areas with a shortage of retail outlets, a shopping trip can be challenging. The concept was created in 2015, when - according to Eurocash Group data - almost 5 million Poles faced difficulties accessing a brick-and-mortar store.”

Product Assortment

The product assortment on ABC on wheels is on a par with that of brick-and-mortar shops in terms of variety and availability, the retailer noted.

It allows users to order products from the entire range of Eurocash Cash&Carry.

In addition, ABC on wheels also sources products from regional suppliers, including delicatessen items, cold cuts and cakes.

Bread is delivered to the cars every morning from nearby bakeries.

Białczyk explained, “Fresh products such as dairy and eggs, fruit and vegetables, cold cuts and bread from local bakeries are the biggest sellers. What surprised us was the very high sales of ready-made and delicatessen products and cakes.

“It turns out that the need for such products only in the city is a stereotype. We also offer seasonal products, such as ice cream or preserves, frozen food and other necessities.”

Additional Services

Eurocash is also planning to equip the mobile stores with payment terminals by the end of this year. It will also introduce a cash-back service in the coming weeks.

ABC on wheels has also been involved in sending goods to the border since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The retailer dedicated three mobile units towards the cause and has already delivered 15 tonnes of food and necessary items to people in need.

