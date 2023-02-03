Albert Heijn And BP Open 100th AH To Go Forecourt Store

Albert Heijn and BP have jointly announced that they have opened the 100th AH to go forecourt store.

The Albert Heijn to go store at the BP station at the Kooimeer roundabout in Alkmaar, will offer road users a selection of freshly prepared food on site along with hot and cold items to order, the Dutch retailer said.

It will also offer drinks on the go, such as barista-quality coffee, sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and vegetable juices.

Albert Heijn and BP say customers will also be able to find familiar car products, such as Castrol engine oil and windscreen washer fluid.

AH To Go Range

"We are always and everywhere there as a trusted and inspiring partner for our customers: around the corner and on the road, such as at train stations, colleges, hospitals and at charging and gas stations," said Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn.

"In the past year we have added even more fresh, vegetarian and healthier choices to the AH to go range. In this way, we make better food accessible together. For everyone."

'Huge Growth Opportunities'

Karen de Lathouder, CEO bp Nederland, also welcomed the new milestone.

"One hundred stores is a wonderful achievement in our collaboration with Albert Heijn," she said. "As one of BP's growth engines, convenience is an area where we see huge growth opportunities given the changing needs of the customer."

"The collaboration with Albert Heijn offers customers coffee, food for the road and food for later, which fits in seamlessly with this."

Dutch Market Leader

At the beginning of the year, Albert Heijn, consolidated its position as a Dutch market leader.

Data from NielsenIQ found that the Ahold Delhaize owned retailer holds a market share of 37% in the Netherlands as of year-end, operating 1,229 stores in total, boosted by the recent acquisition of stores from the DEEN chain.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.