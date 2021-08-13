Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo

Published on Aug 13 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi Süd / Influencer Campaign / Gourmet Food / World News / The Duc Ngo

Aldi Süd has teamed up with Berlin-based celebrity chef The Duc Ngo for its new social media campaign #WieEinGourmet.

The restaurateur will cook gourmet recipes with products from the Aldi Süd range to prove that quality products at Aldi prices also fit into the gourmet kitchen.

It campaign aims to highlight that enjoyment and a good price are not mutually exclusive.

The Duc Ngo will present his favourite recipes in the form of four-minute clips and invite customers to cook high-quality dishes from the discounter's range.

Digital Inspiration

"We want to inspire digitally, and we do that best with content that consumers enjoy," explained Christoph Hauser, director of customer interaction at Aldi Süd.

New campaign is part of the retailer's long-term digital strategy to address a broad target group by collaborating with influencers on social media channels.

Most recently, Aldi Süd teamed up with influencer Philipp Steuer for vegans and vegetarians.

With #WieEinGourmet, the discounter is now highlighting the culinary variety across its range.

"The aim of our new #WieEinGourmet format is to increase our perceived range competence with our high-quality products and to show that delicious gourmet dishes do not have to be expensive," said Hauser.

Gourmet Food

Advertisement

The campaign will see the Duc Ngo experiment with food from different countries.

He added, "A gourmet should enjoy eating in a varied and passionate way, but also select and always place value on the quality of the food. Aldi Süd products immediately inspired me to cook the greatest and most creative dishes."

With over 25 video assets per episode, #WieEinGourmet will be streamed on YouTube and shared on all social media platforms.

The campaign was ideated and conceptualised by the agency Odaline and produced by the Hamburg-based Foodboom.

Recently, the discounter launched a new range of sports casual clothing and training equipment to its stores together with Philipp Lahm and the 'freekickerz', Germany's biggest football influencers.