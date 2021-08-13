ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo

Published on Aug 13 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Aldi Süd / Influencer Campaign / Gourmet Food / World News / The Duc Ngo

Aldi Süd Teams Up With Celebrity Chef The Duc Ngo

Aldi Süd has teamed up with Berlin-based celebrity chef The Duc Ngo for its new social media campaign #WieEinGourmet.

The restaurateur will cook gourmet recipes with products from the Aldi Süd range to prove that quality products at Aldi prices also fit into the gourmet kitchen.

It campaign aims to highlight that enjoyment and a good price are not mutually exclusive.

The Duc Ngo will present his favourite recipes in the form of four-minute clips and invite customers to cook high-quality dishes from the discounter's range.

Digital Inspiration

"We want to inspire digitally, and we do that best with content that consumers enjoy," explained Christoph Hauser, director of customer interaction at Aldi Süd.

New campaign is part of the retailer's long-term digital strategy to address a broad target group by collaborating with influencers on social media channels.

Most recently, Aldi Süd teamed up with influencer Philipp Steuer for vegans and vegetarians.

With #WieEinGourmet, the discounter is now highlighting the culinary variety across its range.

"The aim of our new #WieEinGourmet format is to increase our perceived range competence with our high-quality products and to show that delicious gourmet dishes do not have to be expensive," said Hauser.

Gourmet Food

Advertisement

The campaign will see the Duc Ngo experiment with food from different countries.

He added, "A gourmet should enjoy eating in a varied and passionate way, but also select and always place value on the quality of the food. Aldi Süd products immediately inspired me to cook the greatest and most creative dishes."

With over 25 video assets per episode, #WieEinGourmet will be streamed on YouTube and shared on all social media platforms.

The campaign was ideated and conceptualised by the agency Odaline and produced by the Hamburg-based Foodboom.

Recently, the discounter launched a new range of sports casual clothing and training equipment to its stores together with Philipp Lahm and the 'freekickerz', Germany's biggest football influencers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Discounter Aldi Unveils First TikTok Campaign

Discounter Aldi Unveils First TikTok Campaign
Aldi Süd Unveils New Sport And Streetwear Collection

Aldi Süd Unveils New Sport And Streetwear Collection
Aldi Süd Introduces Vegan, Natural Cosmetics Range

Aldi Süd Introduces Vegan, Natural Cosmetics Range
Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd Announce 2% Pay Hike

Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd Announce 2% Pay Hike
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1 Fri, 13 Aug 2021

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1
CVC Fund To Buy 25% Of Portugal’s Sonae MC Fri, 13 Aug 2021

CVC Fund To Buy 25% Of Portugal’s Sonae MC
Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Finland's Kesko Sees Grocery Sales Continue To Rise
Russia's X5 Retail Group Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Russia's X5 Retail Group Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN