Carrefour, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, L'Oréal CEOs Among Those Set To Address The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit

The lineup for The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit is nearing completion, with an array of top-level executives set to address this year's event, which takes place in Dublin, Ireland, from 20-23 June.

Among those set to appear at this year's event are Alexandre Bompard, CEO, Carrefour; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company; Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International; Nicolas Hieronymous, CEO, L'Oréal; Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo; Tina Müller, CEO, Douglas; Noel Keeley, CEO, Musgrave; Kağan Sümer, CEO and Founder, Gorillas, and many more.

The theme of this year's Summit is 'From Resilience to Reinvention: Responsible Growth in the New Era', and it will explore the level to which the retail and consumer goods sectors have had to develop new levels of resilience in tackling the challenges of modern society – from COVID to supply chain challenges to environmental goals, as well as facing up to a myriad of other issues.

Embracing The Challenges Of Tomorrow

'At the Global Summit 2022, we will take stock of what we have achieved, share key learnings and highlight genuine success stories,' the CGF said in a statement.

'However, more critically, we will explore how we need to shift and transform and look ahead to where businesses need to focus. What can the lessons of yesterday teach us about tomorrow? What impact do the COP26 commitments have on our businesses? How can we drive progress further and faster through both global and regional actions? Are shareholders ready for purpose-driven businesses? And, how do we reinvent ourselves for this new era of growth?'

This year's event, which takes place at the Convention Centre Dublin (pictured), marks the first in-person Summit hosted by the CGF since Vancouver in 2019, and as in previous years, ESM is a media partner for the Global Summit.

Taking Action

The Summit will also offer an update on the activities of The Consumer Goods Forum's eight specialist Coalitions of Action, which have been established over the past two years, focusing on the areas of Food Waste, Forest Positive, Global Food Safety Initiative, Collaboration for Healthier Lives, Human Rights, Plastic Waste, Product Data and the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative.

In December of last year, the Forum published its first annual report, illustrating the progress made in areas such as deforestation, social justice, plastic waste, food waste, health, forced labour, food safety and data accuracy – from combatting the emissions caused by food waste to creating a forest positive future and moving towards a circular economy for plastics.

In keeping with the Forum's ethos, these achievements are a starting point, with more still to be achieved by Forum members as the decade progresses.

As CGF co-chairs, Coca-Cola's James Quincey, Chairman & CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, and Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang put it recently, “One of the key reasons why industry leaders join the CGF is the opportunity to connect, share experiences and learn from each other. The pandemic provided us with a new set of challenges to deliver on that promise and ensure that members continue to receive value from their participation in the CGF’s work."

More information about the 2022 Global Summit can be found at www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

