Carrefour Sees Half-Year Like-For-Like Sales Up By Double Digits

French retailer Carrefour has reported a 11.2% increase in first-half sales on a like-for-like basis, with reported sales up 8.2% in the period.

In the second quarter alone, meanwhile, like-for-like sales rose 10.3%, with reported sales up 4.1%.

The group, which recently announced the acquisition of the Cora and Match banners in France from Louis Delhaize, said that like-for-like sales in its home market rose by 7.2% in the half-year (+7.3% in Q2), with the group gaining an additional 567,000 new customers in the period, compared to the same period last year.

French hypermarket sales were up 6.3% in the half year, supermarket sales rose 7.4% and convenience/other formats rose 8.8%.

'A Remarkable Performance'

"In France, the group posted a remarkable performance, with strong growth in operating margin," commented Alexandre Bompard, chairman and CEO. "With the signing of the Cora and Match acquisition, our first major transaction in France in over twenty years, Carrefour has reaffirmed its leadership in the French market."

In Europe (excluding France), like-for-like sales were up 8.1% in the hall year, and 7.4% in the second quarter.

Italy saw a 4.7% increase in like-for-like sales, Spain was up 7.7%, Belgium saw a 12.5% in like-for-like sales, Romania was up 7.5% and Poland saw a moderate increase of 0.4%.

Sales in Latin America, meanwhile, were up 21.0% on a like-for-like basis in the half year, and by 17.3% in the second quarter – however Brazil saw sales drop by 3.2% on a like-for-like basis in Q2, due to a slowdown in food inflation.

Carrefour 2026

According to Bompard, the first half of the year was marked by the "rapid implementation" of the group's Carrefour 2026 plan, including "the very sustained growth of our private labels, the roll-out of the 'Maxi' method in our European stores and the launch of our Unlimitail retail media alliance."

Carrefour has also upped its investment in artificial-intelligence powered solutions, including a new 'assortment builder' solution and a promotional optimiser tool.

Carrefour will report its third-quarter sales in October.

