Carrefour Spain Signs Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE

Carrefour Spain has signed a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with French utilities provider ENGIE as the retailer seeks to source electricity from renewable sources.

The 10-year contract will help Carrefour close in on its carbon neutrality objective while stabilising energy costs, the company added.

The retailer aims to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

ENGIE will supply energy from four assets: two wind farms and two solar farms, representing around 180 GWh/year.

The new contract will also strengthen ENGIE's leadership position in the PPA market.

Renewable Energy

Carrefour currently has more than 290,000 square-metres of solar panels in 140 stores, which have reduced CO2 emissions by 19,500 tonnes so far this year.

The energy purchase agreement in Spain will cover almost 30% of Carrefour's consumption through solar and wind assets, the company noted.

ENGIE claims to have become the largest developer of renewable projects aimed at companies with sales of 2.4 GW of green electricity to industry and large energy consumers in 2023.

Carrefour Spain

In March of this year, Carrefour is significantly reducing the prices of a wider range of products in Spain in an effort to win over customers,.

The move followed a similar initiative employed by other supermarket chains throughout the past year.

After lowering the prices of 500 of its best-rated private-label brand products this year, the French retailer introduced permanent discounts on 500 additional products.

The retailer also extended its promotional policy to include food categories such as rice, beans, lentils, tuna, charcuterie, cereals, and yogurts, as well as gluten-free, sugar-free, and even pet products.