52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Spain Signs Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour Spain Signs Power Purchase Agreement With ENGIE

Carrefour Spain has signed a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with French utilities provider ENGIE as the retailer seeks to source electricity from renewable sources.

The 10-year contract will help Carrefour close in on its carbon neutrality objective while stabilising energy costs, the company added.

The retailer aims to switch to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

ENGIE will supply energy from four assets: two wind farms and two solar farms, representing around 180 GWh/year.

The new contract will also strengthen ENGIE's leadership position in the PPA market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy

Carrefour currently has more than 290,000 square-metres of solar panels in 140 stores, which have reduced CO2 emissions by 19,500 tonnes so far this year.

The energy purchase agreement in Spain will cover almost 30% of Carrefour's consumption through solar and wind assets, the company noted.

ENGIE claims to have become the largest developer of renewable projects aimed at companies with sales of 2.4 GW of green electricity to industry and large energy consumers in 2023.

Carrefour Spain

In March of this year, Carrefour is significantly reducing the prices of a wider range of products in Spain in an effort to win over customers,.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move followed a similar initiative employed by other supermarket chains throughout the past year.

After lowering the prices of 500 of its best-rated private-label brand products this year, the French retailer introduced permanent discounts on 500 additional products.

The retailer also extended its promotional policy to include food categories such as rice, beans, lentils, tuna, charcuterie, cereals, and yogurts, as well as gluten-free, sugar-free, and even pet products.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK's Asda Posts 5.3% Drop In LFL Sales In Second Quarter
UK's Asda Posts 5.3% Drop In LFL Sales In Second Quarter
2
Retail

Morrisons Expands Too Good To Go Partnership To Include Convenience Stores
Morrisons Expands Too Good To Go Partnership To Include Convenience Stores
3
Retail

Rethink The Path To Purchase At Groceryshop 2024 This October
Rethink The Path To Purchase At Groceryshop 2024 This October
4
Retail

Interspar Austria Appoints Christian Brettner As Sales Director
Interspar Austria Appoints Christian Brettner As Sales Director
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com