Carrefour Spain Expands Price Reduction Initiative With 500 Additional Products

In an effort to win over customers, Carrefour is significantly reducing the prices of a wider range of products in Spain.

The latest move follows a similar initiative employed by other supermarket chains throughout the past year.

After lowering the prices of 500 of its best-rated private-label brand products this year, the French retailer is now offering permanent discounts on 500 additional products.

This second wave of price cuts can reach up to 20% off and applies to staples like bread, eggs, vegetables, meat, fish, and olive oil – one of the products that has seen the highest price increase in recent years.

Carrefour has also extended its promotional policy to include food categories such as rice, beans, lentils, tuna, charcuterie, cereals, and yogurts, as well as gluten-free, sugar-free, and even pet products.

A Shift From Previous Strategy

Notably, this marks a shift from their previous strategy, as Carrefour is now incorporating manufacturer brands into their promotions.

To further entice customers, Carrefour is testing "surprise shopping carts" in Spain, offering certain products at prices that are reduced up to five times. This initiative is currently available only in Madrid and Andalusia but could be expanded nationwide depending on customer response.

These efforts come as other grocery stores in Spain are also implementing discount strategies to attract customers.

DIA is investing up to €150 million in their discount policies, Lidl has reduced the price of its fresh fish assortment by 30%, while market leader Mercadona is boosting its private-label positioning by stopping the sale of Pascual dairy products except for Bifrutas and Bezoya.

Carrefour's network in Spain consists of 203 hypermarkets, 156 Carrefour Market supermarkets, 1,056 Carrefour Express stores, and 63 Supeco supermarkets, in addition to its online store.