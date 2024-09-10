52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Challenging Market Environment Weighs On German Food Industry, BVE Says

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Challenging Market Environment Weighs On German Food Industry, BVE Says

The German food industry continues to face pressure brought upon by high costs, declining foreign demand and weak domestic consumption, according to the Federation of the German Food and Drink Industry (BVE).

In the first quarter of 2024, the food industry generated a total of €56.7 billion, corresponding to a loss of 1.8% in real terms compared to the same period in the previous year, data showed.

Domestic sales amounted to €36.4 million, representing a decline of 3.6%, while foreign business declined by 0.6% in nominal terms to €20.2 billion.

Sales prices in the domestic market fell by 0.8% during this period and sales prices abroad fell by 0.6%.

The food industry generated €58.1 billion in the fourth quarter, registering a 2.2% year-on-year loss in real terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign business recorded a loss of 3.1%, while the decline in domestic business was 1.7%, data showed.

Business Sentiment

Sentiment in the food industry remained below the one hundred mark at 94.8 points in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the ifo Business Climate Index.

It improved slightly in the first quarter of 2024 to 99.1 points.

However, the overall sentiment remained fragile on the part of both companies and consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant improvement in sentiment is also not foreseeable in the further course of 2024, the BVE noted.

Elsewhere, the ifo Business Climate Index found that there was no boost in confidence among German businesses as a result of Euro 2024, with sentiment deteriorating in June, compared to the previous month.

This drop was due to more pessimistic expectations on the part of business owners, though assessment of their current situation remained unchanged.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Retail, Consumer CEOs See Shorter Tenures As Boards Act More Quickly
Retail, Consumer CEOs See Shorter Tenures As Boards Act More Quickly
2
Retail

UK Grocery Inflation Returns To Downward Trend, Says Kantar
UK Grocery Inflation Returns To Downward Trend, Says Kantar
3
Retail

Italian FMCG Sales Declined Slightly In Second Quarter, Study Finds
Italian FMCG Sales Declined Slightly In Second Quarter, Study Finds
4
Retail

Couche-Tard Asks 7-Eleven Owner For Talks After $38.5-bn Offer Rejected
Couche-Tard Asks 7-Eleven Owner For Talks After $38.5-bn Offer Rejected
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com