Co-op UK Rolls Out Digital Payment Option Via PayPal

British supermarket chain Co-op has announced that it has launched a new digital payment option for shoppers with PayPal.

Customers can now use PayPal to pay for their groceries, online home delivery orders, and click-and-collect via Co-op’s online shop – shop.coop.co.uk.

The service allows shoppers to buy online and pay for their purchases with PayPal, without having to enter their credit card or financial details.

'Simple, Safe, Secure'

Paul Fletcher, Co-op’s head of payments said, "We are continually looking for new ways to innovate and meet the needs of our members and customers, and developing quick, convenient, and flexible options online is a core part of our approach.

"Our work with PayPal will now offer additional payment options which are simple, safe, secure and, trusted by millions of UK shoppers, offering further online choice for time-pressed consumers however they choose to shop with us."

Vincent Belloc, managing director of PayPal UK said, "PayPal has 32 million active accounts in the UK, and is trusted by shoppers who buy, sell, and send money—without sharing their financial information.

"E-commerce has always been about giving consumers a convenient way to buy what they want, when they want, and being able to pay for it how they want. We could not be more delighted to collaborate with Co-op to offer additional convenience and choice online for communities across the UK when they shop for groceries."

Online Payment Options

Other payment options available through Co-op’s online shop include Google Pay, Apple Pay, Mastercard and Visa.

In 2019, the convenience retailer launched its online shop and now offers an online service through more than 2,000 stores in communities across the UK.

It offers rapid delivery services for either home delivery locally or click-and-collect.

Chris Conway, e-commerce director of Co-op explained, "Co-op stores are well placed in the heart of local communities to provide quick, easy and convenient home deliveries and click and collect.

"Whether it is a full grocery shop, those last-minute top-ups and forgotten items, or meals and treats for evenings at home, we are committed to exploring new ways to increase access to our products and services and create flexible options online for consumers. With our members and customers leading busy lives, delivering with ease and speed in a safe and secure way is a cornerstone of our quick convenience approach."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Dayeeta Das.