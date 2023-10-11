Cognitive Health Increasingly Important For Consumers, Says FMCG Gurus

Across the globe, consumers continue to focus prevention over cure when it comes to their health goals.

Research conducted by FMCG Gurus in 2023 found that 63% of global consumers are looking to improve their wellness, even if they are not suffering symptoms and are satisfied with their health.

Of these consumers, 80% say that maintaining good cognitive and emotional wellness is just as important as maintaining good physical health long-term.

Irrespective of the demographic, maintaining and improving brain health is a priority for consumers over the next twelve months, with research in 2023 showing that 48% plan to do this.

Cognitive Health

Concerns over cognitive health are likely to have intensified recently due to high levels of uncertainty over issues such as the state of the economy, personal finances, and job security, meaning that people increasingly feel stressed. In the short term, a lack of cognitive focus can cause feelings of embarrassment and impact the ability to perform personal and professional tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, consumers are also increasingly conscious of the long-term impact on health, creating interest in related claims within the supplements, food and drink market. For instance, 2023 research found that 29% of respondents found claims around the maintenance of normal brain function appealing.

When asked what defines good cognitive health, consumers were most likely to say having good memory levels (59%) and being able to concentrate for a significant period (48%). Despite this, problems such as a lack of mental focus and an inability to concentrate remain common, showing that future innovations are needed within the food, drink, and supplement market, to help increase satisfaction around cognitive health.

Functional And Fortified Foods

When seeking out such products, consumers prefer a range of everyday foods and functional/fortified options irrespective of the type of product selected, it is crucial that products are convenient and can help facilitate busy lives, without compromising on taste.

From an ingredient perspective, Omega-3 is most likely to be deemed synonymous with brain health, with 92% of global consumers in 2022 saying they have heard of this ingredient, and of these, 64% associating it with aiding cognitive health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fish is the product sector that consumers are most likely to associate with the ingredient. However, outside of this sector, there is less awareness about alternative sources of the ingredient, especially within the plant-based market –such as algae-sourced omega 3.

This is despite 48% of global consumers saying they follow a diet around the avoidance or moderation of animal products, and 45% say they take an interest in ingredients that can help boost their health – showing the need for products that are health-boosting and that are tailored to their specific dietary habits.

This article was written by Kate Kehoe of FMCG Gurus.