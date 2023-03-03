52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Colruyt Opens Second Collect&Go Walk-In Pick-Up Point

By Robert McHugh
Belgian retailer Colruyt Group has announced that its online shopping service Collect&Go has opened a new walk-in, city pick-up point in Saint-Gilles.

This is the second pick-up point that allows customers to collect their shopping on foot or by bicycle.

Collect&Go walk-in shares a building with OKay Compact and makes approximately 15,000 products accessible for the neighbourhood.

Designed For City Dwellers

At the end of March 2022, Collect&Go opened its very first pick-up point specially designed for city dwellers in Ixelles.

Collect&Go claims the first year’s results and findings confirm the strengths of the walk-in concept in urban areas.

According to a customer survey, the main reasons for choosing the walk-in, aside from accessibility and time saving, were the wide range of goods and the lowest prices offered by the retailer.

The second Collect&Go walk-in will be a place for customers to collect the shopping ordered on the Collect&Go website, or in the app.

Saint-Gilles is the online shopping service’s smallest pick-up point with a surface area of 25 square-metres.

A Recycling Point

The retailer has also set up a recycling point at the pick-up point so that customers can leave plastic and cardboard packaging behind.

Shoppers can also buy cotton carry bags, bicycle bags and cooler bags at the pick-up point, or even borrow a shopping cart to transport their purchases.

Collect&Go says it aims to make it easier for local residents to leave the car behind more often.

'Sustainable Travel'

“By opening in Saint-Gilles, following our first walk-in in Ixelles, we can reach even more Brussels people who want to do their shopping on foot or by bicycle or scooter," said Tom De Prater, head of Collect&Go.

"In this way, we encourage sustainable travel and do our bit to promote soft mobility in the capital.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.

ESM
