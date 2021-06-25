ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Consumer Morale Rises By More Than Expected In Germany: GfK

Published on Jun 25 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Consumer Confidence / GfK

Consumer Morale Rises By More Than Expected In Germany: GfK

German consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into July as shoppers became more optimistic following the lifting of lockdown measures and a drop off in coronavirus cases, a GfK survey has shown.

GfK's consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to -0.3 points, its highest level since August last year and higher than a revised reading of -6.9 points in the previous month.

The reading beat a Reuters forecast for a smaller rise to -4.0 points.

Consumers were far more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development, the study showed.

Shoppers' expectations for the economy hit the highest level in ten years, reaching 58.4 points. German consumers' propensity to buy, however, rose only moderately.

Certain Industries Still Restricted

"Despite the opening or withdrawal of restrictions, a number of industries - especially in the services sector - are still severely restricted," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement. "This makes a noticeable recovery in private consumption in the second half of 2021 more likely."

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass
Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim

Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim
Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020

Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020
Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany

Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Two 'Virtual Supermarkets' To Open In Portugal: Report Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Two 'Virtual Supermarkets' To Open In Portugal: Report
Steinhoff Reports 7% Growth In Half-Year Earnings Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Steinhoff Reports 7% Growth In Half-Year Earnings
Asda Reduces GHG Emissions By 16% In 2020 Fri, 25 Jun 2021

Asda Reduces GHG Emissions By 16% In 2020
Lidl GB Publishes List Of Preferred Store Locations Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Lidl GB Publishes List Of Preferred Store Locations
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN