Coop Denmark Announces Management Reshuffle

Coop Denmark is implementing a number of changes in its group management, including the appointment of commercial director, Kenneth Pedersen, as the new chain director of its SuperBrugsen banner.

SuperBrugsen has set ambitious growth targets for the next five years, Coop added.

The new management will shoulder the responsibility for customer satisfaction, commercial development, and the development of its own-brand products.

Executive vice-president of Coop Denmark, Allan Kristoffersen, said, “With Kenneth Pedersen, we get one of the most experienced retailers in Denmark back at the head of our largest chain.

“[Pedersen] has had a more than 25-year career at Coop and enjoys great respect throughout the Coop family.”

Pedersen previously served as the chain director of SuperBrugsen from 2014-2017.

'Opportunity To Create Growth'

He stated, “With the full responsibility that comes with the new job, I believe we have every opportunity to create growth through a concept focused on customers and quality - and which can contribute to a more diverse selection in the Danish grocery trade," says Kenneth Pedersen.

Following this organisational change, the chain director of SuperBrugsen, Jesper Gottschalck Bjerring, has stepped down.

His role as commercial director has also been discontinued, Coop Denmark added.

Kristoffersen commented, ”Jesper [Gottschalck Bjerring] has been responsible for the necessary streamlining and optimisation of the chain, and has created a good basis for the next important phase for our largest chain.”

Other Changes

Elsewhere, the chain director of Irma, Charlotte Nilsson Norby, has been appointed as the new category director for Food Coop.

In the new role, Norby will be responsible for purchasing all groceries for SuperBrugsen, Kvickly, Dagli´Brugsen, Fakta, Coop 365discount, Irma, and Coop.dk MAD.

In April of last year, she joined Coop Denmark as chain director of Irma, having previously served as director of Løgismose Meyers.

Before joining Løgismose Meyers, she was part of the Nordic purchasing company, Coop Trading, for 10 years. She has also been a part of Mars for 12 years.

Jan Larsen, who previously served as sales and operations director, has been appointed as the new chain director of Irma.

The management reshuffle aligns with Coop Denmark's aim to create a more customer-oriented grocery company and streamline the decision-making processes.

Coop Denmark has also announced the appointment of Cathrine Holmegaard Aarup as the new commercial manager for Irma, responsible for the development of product range, partnerships with innovative suppliers and campaign mix for customers.

"With Cathrine on the team, we get a colleague who has a strong analytical foundation, a sharp commercial sense and a great love for quality food," Larsen commented.

Aarup is an experienced professional, who was a part of Diageo for 10 years before joining Løgismose A/S in 2018.

‘Operational Excellence’ Department

Norby replaces Jan Adolfsen, who has been named as the director of the newly created ‘operational excellence’ department.

The department brings together competencies from the logistics, procurement, and SAP project to strengthen the transformation into a more process-driven organisation.

It will be responsible for strengthening core operations and product availability in stores and providing necessary support to ensure growth in sales.

"Jan Adolfsen has a very strong background in both nonfood and food and has, in addition to his job as category director, also been responsible for the implementation of Coop's SAP project on the business side. We couldn't find anyone better to take on this task and I am very happy that Jan has accepted the challenge," said Per Thau, executive vice-president of operations at Coop Denmark.

