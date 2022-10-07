Croatia's Studenac Appoints Chief Innovation Officer

Croatian retailer Studenac has announced the appointment of Nina Mimica as its new chief innovation officer.

She will join the company's management board to oversee projects, including the Studenac digital centre of excellence, among others.

In the new role, Mimica will be responsible for designing and implementing innovation and digital transformation projects, introducing advanced analytics, and using technology to drive the company’s growth.

Management board president Michał Seńczuk believes that Mimica's "expertise and leadership" will drive the company forward in innovation and digital transformation, which is one of its priority areas for development.

“We’re counting on digital transformation both to help us stay close to our customers and to increase overall efficiency, using data to help us innovate. At this point, we have no direct competition for our unique, innovative proximity format, and we will continue working intensively to enrich our offering according to consumers’ specific needs. Nina’s mission will be to listen to this dynamic market and look for new opportunities to serve our customers even better," Seńczuk added.

An Experienced Professional

Mimica is an experienced professional, who served as Studenac's marketing director since October 2019.

Before joining Studenac, Mimica was part of the Deutsche Telekom group, where she started in a marketing role for the local Croatian operation.

She worked her way up to take on other roles such as product strategy and marketing for the company’s European operations.

She holds an MBA from the MIB Trieste School of Management in Italy and completed coursework at Stanford University in digitalisation, change management and accelerating growth.

Commenting on her new role, Mimica said, “Our customers’ needs vary widely across our nationwide network of 1,000 stores, and Studenac Digital will help us focus on meeting those needs.

"More broadly, the unit will develop innovations for our entire business and increase its agility and efficiency. I’m looking forward to using the knowledge of the company that I gained in my marketing role, and my experience in launching new initiatives, to help our innovation programs succeed."

