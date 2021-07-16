Czech Retailer Albert Names New Human Resources Director

Published on Jul 16 2021 1:15 PM in Retail tagged: Albert / Appointment / Human Resources Director / Czechia

Czech retailer Albert has announced the appointment of Štěpán Marzini as the new director of its human resources business partner team.

In this role, he succeeds Martina Cerna, who has taken on the role of health and sustainability director.

Marzini assumed his new role on 1 June and will lead the team and support the company's distribution centres and headquarters.

Commenting on the new position, Marzini, said, "I am delighted to be able to use my previous experience to contribute to the further development of the HR company.

"My goal is to move it in such a direction that it is even more and better able to respond to current and future business needs."

Wealth Of Experience

Marzini brings a wealth of experience, including thirteen years at T-Mobile, where he started as the head of human resources.

In the following years, he took up roles such as vice-president of human resources management or director of HR business partners.

He also gained experience overseas, spending two years in the United States as vice president of human resources at T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom.

Before joining T-Mobile, he worked at Grafton Recruitment and Solutions Driven.

He holds an engineering degree in economics from Mendel University in Brno, Czechia.

'A Fresh Perspective'

Marzini added, "In my new role, I would like to move more away from transactional activities towards those with higher added value for the business. I already have experience with the projects Albert now has in front of me and I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the table once again."

The 44-year old likes to spend his free time with his family, cooking or playing sports, especially cycling.

Therefore, he is connected with Albert not only by his new career path, but also by his positive attitude to healthy food and lifestyle, the retailer added.

Elsewhere, the retailer opened its first supermarket in the town of Uherský Brod in the Zlín Region of the country in August of last year.