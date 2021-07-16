ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Czech Retailer Albert Names New Human Resources Director

Published on Jul 16 2021 1:15 PM in Retail tagged: Albert / Appointment / Human Resources Director / Czechia

Czech Retailer Albert Names New Human Resources Director

Czech retailer Albert has announced the appointment of Štěpán Marzini as the new director of its human resources business partner team.

In this role, he succeeds Martina Cerna, who has taken on the role of health and sustainability director.

Marzini assumed his new role on 1 June and will lead the team and support the company's distribution centres and headquarters.

Commenting on the new position, Marzini, said, "I am delighted to be able to use my previous experience to contribute to the further development of the HR company.

"My goal is to move it in such a direction that it is even more and better able to respond to current and future business needs."

Wealth Of Experience

Marzini brings a wealth of experience, including thirteen years at T-Mobile, where he started as the head of human resources.

In the following years, he took up roles such as vice-president of human resources management or director of HR business partners.

He also gained experience overseas, spending two years in the United States as vice president of human resources at T-Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom.

Before joining T-Mobile, he worked at Grafton Recruitment and Solutions Driven.

Advertisement

He holds an engineering degree in economics from Mendel University in Brno, Czechia.

'A Fresh Perspective'

Marzini added, "In my new role, I would like to move more away from transactional activities towards those with higher added value for the business. I already have experience with the projects Albert now has in front of me and I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the table once again."

The 44-year old likes to spend his free time with his family, cooking or playing sports, especially cycling.

Therefore, he is connected with Albert not only by his new career path, but also by his positive attitude to healthy food and lifestyle, the retailer added.

Elsewhere, the retailer opened its first supermarket in the town of Uherský Brod in the Zlín Region of the country in August of last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Albert Unveils New Recycling Centre In Klecany

Albert Unveils New Recycling Centre In Klecany
Czech Retailer Albert Enters Uherský Brod With New Supermarket

Czech Retailer Albert Enters Uherský Brod With New Supermarket
Czech Retailer Albert Introduces Simplified EET Receipt To Save Paper

Czech Retailer Albert Introduces Simplified EET Receipt To Save Paper
Czech Consumers Opt For Traditional Tastes When Choosing Beer, Study Finds

Czech Consumers Opt For Traditional Tastes When Choosing Beer, Study Finds
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Trade Union Welcomes Retailers’ Decision On Face Masks Fri, 16 Jul 2021

UK Trade Union Welcomes Retailers’ Decision On Face Masks
South Africa's Shoprite Working 'Around The Clock' To Restock Stores Affected By Looting Fri, 16 Jul 2021

South Africa's Shoprite Working 'Around The Clock' To Restock Stores Affected By Looting
Waitrose Parent To Cut 1,000 Management Jobs Fri, 16 Jul 2021

Waitrose Parent To Cut 1,000 Management Jobs
Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21 Fri, 16 Jul 2021

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Sees Double-Digit Revenue Increase In FY 2020/21
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN