Dino Polska Reports Sales Growth Of 32% In FY 2021

Polish retailer Dino Polska has reported sales growth of 32%, to PLN 13.4 billion (€2.8 billion), in its financial year 2021.

The company attributed this growth to a combination of the expansion of its store network and an increase in like-for-like sales (+12.4% year-on-year).

In 2021, consumers made more than 1.1 million purchases a day on average in Dino Polska stores – up by more than 30% compared with 2020.

The retail group opened 343 new stores across the country in this period.

Izabela Biadała, management board member of Dino Polska S.A., commented, “Every day we strive to serve consumers even better and satisfy their tastes to an even greater degree. This is producing results not only in terms of the number of visits but also in the value of purchases made in Dino stores.”

Dino Polska’s total development capital expenditures amounted to PLN 1.35 billion (€280 million) in 2021.

The company created approximately 6,600 new jobs in 2021, taking the total number of employees in the network to 32,400.

Other Highlights

In 2021, the company focused on the expansion of its logistics network and opened two new distribution centres in Sieroniowice, in the Opole region, and Sierpc in the Masovia region.

The retailer closed its financial year with seven distribution centres, catering to its deliveries across the country.

The company also invested in eco-friendly initiatives, such as installing photovoltaic panels in approximately 440 stores.

The total number of stores with such installations went up to around 800 by the end of the year, boosting the company’s capacity to generate solar power by more than five times compared to the previous year.

Michał Krauze, management board member of Dino Polska S.A., said, “Our goal is to maintain the high pace of growth in 2022. We perceive a strong-felt need among consumers who want to do their daily shopping close to their places of residence in stores they trust and stores that offer complete availability and recurring high product quality. This motivates us to do our jobs, and the outcome should be opening more Dino stores than in 2021.”

