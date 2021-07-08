ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Discounter B&M Sees Sales Falter Due To Tough Comparatives

Published on Jul 8 2021 8:18 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Discounter / B&amp;M / B&amp;M European Value Retail

Discounter B&M Sees Sales Falter Due To Tough Comparatives

B&M European Value Retail has reported a fall in underlying sales in its home UK market in its latest quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same period last year, which corresponded with he start of lockdown measures.

The discount retailer said like-for-like revenue at its B&M UK business fell 4.4% in the 13 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter, compared growth of 24.5% in the second half of its 2020-21 year.

However, compared to the period to the first quarter two years ago, like-for-like revenue was up 21.3%, the company said.

The group had previously reported a 25.9% increase in full-year revenues.

'Strong Start' To The Year

"The group has made a strong start to the new financial year and sales remain significantly above pre-pandemic levels. As expected, trading throughout the first quarter was volatile as we annualised against the high comparatives from last year," commented Simon Arora, B&M chief executive.

"Although there remains much uncertainty as to how consumer spending evolves over the coming months, we remain optimistic that our combination of exceptional value across a wide range of product categories and our convenient out-of-town locations will continue to resonate with customers."

Volatile Trading Patterns

B&M said trading patterns were volatile throughout the quarter, with a pull-forward in gardening demand boosting revenue in the final two weeks of the 2020-21 year and early weeks of 2021-22, and also depressing the subsequent weeks.

Advertisement

It said overall group revenue rose 3.1% in the quarter. Revenue at its UK business came in at £1.02 billion, with Heron Foods contributing £101.7 million, and its Babou business reporting revenues of £68.5 million.

B&M said while it continued to be too early to 'accurately predict likely revenue and profitability' outcomes for 2021-22, the group was on track with its plans for the year and expected the two-year like-for-like measure in the core B&M UK business to remain strong.

Shares in B&M, up 16% so far this year, closed on Wednesday at 577 pence, valuing the business at £5.8 billion.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Sustainability-Focused Brands Making Headway With UK Consumers, Study Finds

Sustainability-Focused Brands Making Headway With UK Consumers, Study Finds
Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise

Ocado Announces New Customer In Spain, Sees First-Half Sales Rise
Apollo Lines Up Potential Counter Offer For UK Retailer Morrisons

Apollo Lines Up Potential Counter Offer For UK Retailer Morrisons
UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group

UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD Thu, 8 Jul 2021

UK Shopper Confidence Dips Slightly Amid Inflation Concerns: IGD
BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers Thu, 8 Jul 2021

BIXOLON Introduces SRP-S320 Linerless Label Printers
Stokrotka Parent Approaches UOKiK For Prospective Acquisition Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Stokrotka Parent Approaches UOKiK For Prospective Acquisition
Italy's Conad Reports Double-Digit Growth In Turnover Thu, 8 Jul 2021

Italy's Conad Reports Double-Digit Growth In Turnover
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN