Dutch Retailer Jan Linders 'Maintained High Turnover' In 2021

Dutch retailer Jan Linders Supermarkets said that it managed to 'maintain a high turnover level' throughout what the group described as an 'eventful year' in 2021.

With the focus on maintaining a safe shopping environment for consumers to do their daily shopping, a turnover of €512 million was achieved in 2021, the group said.

The retailer expects 2022 to see further growth, with the group set to open four new supermarkets over the course of the year, taking its store network to 65 outlets.

Jan Linders 2021 Performance

The impact of the pandemic once again positively impacted sales in 2021, the group said, especially in the first half of the year.

At the same time, the flooding that affected the south of the Netherlands in the summer, coupled with new measures relating to the sale of alcohol led to a 'turnover stabilisation' in the second half, when compared to 2020.

During the year, Jan Linders was named the supermarket with the best beer and specialty department for the ninth consecutive time by GfK. It was also selected as the supermarket with the best bakery Netherlands for the 17th year in a row by the same group.

"We look back on another eventful year," said Ferry Moolenschot, general manager, Jan Linders Supermarkets. "Contrary to expectations, COVID continued to play a major role in our society throughout the year and the summer was dominated by the unexpectedly high water level in our rivers and the resulting inconvenience for many customers and employees.

"We are pleased that we have been able to maintain the high turnover level of 2020. In particular, I am proud of all our employees. They have done everything they can to make the supermarkets a safe and pleasant place for our customers to do their shopping."

The summer flooding had a "devastating effect" on the group's recently renovated supermarket in Valkenburg, Moolenschot added, which had to close for several weeks as a result.

Investment In The Network

A number of significant investments were made during the past year. A new ERP platform was put into use in November, as a result of which all critical business processes are redesigned and managed differently.

Elsewhere, a number of branches – in Beek en Donk, Valkenburg, and Horst – were renovated according to the latest formula principles during the year. A new off-licence concept has now been rolled out to six supermarkets and self-scan has been introduced in 13 supermarkets.

Jan Linders plans to open new supermarkets in Maastricht ('Hoolhoes'), Vlijmen, Drunen and Wanssum, with the last three stores acquired from Jumbo.

